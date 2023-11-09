If we as Muslims do not raise our voices today, when will we: Erdogan on Gaza

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:17 pm

If we as Muslims do not raise our voices today, when will we: Erdogan on Gaza

"The world remains silent. The United States and the West are all silent"

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:17 pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo curtesy TRT
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo curtesy TRT

As Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza continue after a month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again urged the world to be on the right side of history, reports TRT World.

"The world remains silent. The United States and the West are all silent,"  Erdogan said on Thursday, speaking at the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

He stated that nearly 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the last month, with women and children constituting 73% of the victims.
Erdogan added, "The Israeli administration continues to bomb schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, and universities, infringing on all the values of humanity."

"If we do not raise our voices as Muslims today, when will we?" asked Turkey's President.

Turkey has been a key player in aid efforts, delivering 10 aircraft carrying more than 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid bound for Gaza to El Arish Airport with the help of Egypt, he said.

Since October 7, Israel has killed over 10,500 Palestinians in a relentless bombardment of Gaza, which has a population of 2.3 million people. According to officials, approximately 40% of those killed are children.

