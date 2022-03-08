IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
08 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:26 am

Related News

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

BSS/AFP
08 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:26 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's besieged second city Kharkiv, but there was no "radiological consequence".

The Vienna-based UN body said Ukrainian authorities reported an attack took place on Sunday, adding that no increase in radiation levels had been reported at the site.

Because the site's "inventory of radioactive material is very low" and kept at a "subcritical" state, the IAEA said "the damage reported to it would not have had any radiological consequence."

The facility is part of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, a research institute that produces radioactive material for medical and industrial applications.

Kharkiv has come under intense Russian shelling and missile attacks in recent days, as Moscow tries to step up pressure on Ukraine to surrender.

The nuclear institute itself has been at the centre of online conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims in Russian media that Ukraine is attempting to develop a "dirty bomb" -- a crude nuclear weapon capable of causing mass casualties.

The IAEA said this was just the latest instance of a nuclear facility becoming caught up in Russia's war on Ukraine.

"We have already had several episodes compromising safety at Ukraine's nuclear sites," said IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

There have been reports of damage to radioactive waste disposal facilities near Kyiv and Kharkiv and Russian forces have hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, causing a fire that had to be contained.

The IAEA said the Zaporizhzhia -- Europe's largest nuclear power plant -- was now under the control of Russian forces, blocking the delivery of spare parts and medicine. 

Only two of the facility's six reactors are operating.

Communications have also been cut with small nuclear facilities in the southern city of Mariupol -- which is surrounded by Russian forces, leaving residents without electricity or running water.

The IAEA has urged Moscow and Kyiv to agree on a plan to safeguard nuclear facilities.

Grossi has offered to travel to the infamous Chernobyl nuclear power plant -- site of a 1986 disaster -- where 200-plus staff have been on-site for 12 days straight.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Kharkiv / Ukraine nuclear plant / Nuclear Plant / IAEA / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

19h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

23h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

21h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

10m | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

15m | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

20m | Videos
One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

25m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market