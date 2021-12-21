'I nearly lost my life…': Malala Yousafzai slams Imran Khan's ‘Pashtun culture’ remarks

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 01:15 pm

Related News

'I nearly lost my life…': Malala Yousafzai slams Imran Khan's ‘Pashtun culture’ remarks

Imran Khan's remarks sparked a response from former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Afghans on social media. Afghanistan's former ambassadress to Norway Shukria Barakzai also said that the comments show his lack of knowledge of Afghanistan's history

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai pauses during an interview with Reuters at a local hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai pauses during an interview with Reuters at a local hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Nobel laureate and women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai has reacted strongly to recent statements made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about women's education in Afghanistan. He mentioned about the "Pashtun culture" saying the ethnic group keeps women away from education as part of its culture.

"I nearly lost my life fighting against Taliban's ban on girls' education. Thousands of Pashtoon activists and notables lost their lives when they raised their voices against Taliban's horrors and millions became refugees. We represent Pashtoons - not the Taliban," Yousafzai said on Twitter.

Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad on Sunday, Imran Khan said that the Taliban – which now rules Afghanistan - was a predominant Pashtun movement. He also said that terror group Islamic State attacks Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Khan's remarks sparked a response from former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Afghans on social media.

Karzai called Pakistan Prime Minister's remarks "an attempt to sow discord among Afghans, and an insult to the Afghan people." He also asked Imran Khan to stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

Afghanistan's former ambassadress to Norway Shukria Barakzai also said that the comments show his lack of knowledge of Afghanistan's history.

A large number of social media activists posted photos and video clips of ancient Afghanistan where women would go to universities and schools and they were part of the cabinets in different governments.

Some said that Kabul University has been founded in 1932 before the birth of Pakistan in 1947.

Leader of Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen in a Twitter post also condemned and said that Imran Khan's comments are false and negative.

Pashteen said that Pashtoons never denied education to girls nor denied their rights. "Stop this colonialism," he wrote, reported Khaama Press.

Top News / South Asia

Malala Yousafzai / Imran Khan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

56m | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

3h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

5h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

17h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

17h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today