'I nearly fell asleep': Biden blames jet lag and travel for poor debate performance

World+Biz

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 08:55 am

Related News

'I nearly fell asleep': Biden blames jet lag and travel for poor debate performance

Biden has faced mounting questions about his 2024 reelection bid after last week's shaky debate performance, with one House of Representatives fellow Democrat on Tuesday publicly calling on him to withdraw from the race.

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 08:55 am
Democrat presidential candidate US President Joe Biden listens as Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during their debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Democrat presidential candidate US President Joe Biden listens as Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during their debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

 US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (2 July) acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June.

Biden has faced mounting questions about his 2024 reelection bid after last week's shaky debate performance, with one House of Representatives fellow Democrat on Tuesday publicly calling on him to withdraw from the race.

Speaking at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the debate against former President Donald Trump, his Republican rival, did not go well.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I didn't have my best night, but the fact is that you know, I wasn't very smart," Biden said, speaking at the campaign fundraiser without the aid of a teleprompter. "I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through around 100 time zones ... before ... the debate.

"Didn't listen to my staff and came back and nearly fell asleep on stage," he said. "That's no excuse but it is an explanation."

Biden traveled to France and Italy during two separate trips in the space of two weeks last month, flying overnight from the Group of Seven summit in Bari, Italy, to appear at a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama in Los Angeles on June 15 before returning to Washington the following day.

He then spent six days at Camp David preparing for the June 27 debate.

White House officials have blamed Biden's halting performance during the debate on a cold. Biden did not mention being sick during Tuesday's fundraiser.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Tuesday showed that one in three Democrats think Biden should end his reelection bid following the debate, but no prominent elected Democrat does any better than Biden in a hypothetical matchup against Trump.

The two-day poll found that both Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, maintain the support of 40% of registered voters, suggesting that Biden has not lost ground since the debate. Election Day is 5 November.

Top News

Biden / debate / Travel / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

21m | Panorama
Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

56m | Panorama
Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

15h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

13h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

11h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

1h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

12h | Videos