'I feel my eyes burn': Thailand says stay indoors as air pollution spikes

World+Biz

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 07:09 pm

Related News

'I feel my eyes burn': Thailand says stay indoors as air pollution spikes

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 07:09 pm
A view of the city amid air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A view of the city amid air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Air pollution in Bangkok and neighbouring Thai provinces spiked past safe levels on Thursday, prompting authorities to urge people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The concentration of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 in the capital was at 14 times the level recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), making it the sixth-worst in the world, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality tracking platform.

The country's pollution control department said "stagnant weather conditions" were exacerbating vehicle emissions and seasonal fires on agricultural lands.

"We have to intensify (efforts to tackle pollution) by encouraging people to work from home. For schools...they might have to avoid outdoor activities in order to prevent impacts on children's health," the department's director general said in a news conference.

Residents complained of poor visibility and having trouble breathing.

"I feel my eyes burn. I can barely see when I have to ride a motorcycle against the wind," said Kanjanaporn Yampikul, a 51-year-old motorcycle taxi rider.

The WHO recommends that average annual readings of PM2.5 should be no more than 5 micrograms per cubic metre after changing its guidelines last year, saying that even low concentrations cause significant health risks. The level in Bangkok and the surrounding areas is currently 70.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Every year, exposure to outdoor air pollution is estimated to cause 4.2 million premature deaths, according to the WHO.

air pollution / thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

9h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

11h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

11h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1h | TBS Round Table
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

2h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

20m | TBS Stories
Colorful display of SAGC

Colorful display of SAGC

2h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane