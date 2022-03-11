Hungary PM Orban says EU will not sanction Russian gas or oil

World+Biz

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 12:43 pm

Related News

Hungary PM Orban says EU will not sanction Russian gas or oil

The European Union will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil says Hungarian Prime Minister

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 12:43 pm
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, 19 February 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, 19 February 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

The European Union will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday, amid a summit of EU leaders in France.

"The most important issue for us has been settled in a favourable way: there won't be sanctions that would apply to gas or oil, so Hungary's energy supply is secure in the upcoming period," Orban added.

EU / sanction / Hungary / Russia / Ukraine crisis / Gas / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

4h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

1h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

3h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

4h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh