Hundreds of migrants survive dramatic high-seas rescue

World+Biz

Deutsche Welle
23 November, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 12:52 pm

Related News

Hundreds of migrants survive dramatic high-seas rescue

Around 500 migrants on board a rusty fishing vessel adrift in the Mediterranean Sea have been successfully towed to port

Deutsche Welle
23 November, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 12:52 pm
Photo: Deutsche Welle
Photo: Deutsche Welle

Maritime authorities in Greece say that a fishing boat carrying around 500 migrants has safely docked following a dramatic rescue effort.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi posted a picture of the stricken vessel, saying that the coast guard had managed to rescue the migrants "from high seas, south of Crete."

Mitarachi said that migration authorities would provide immediate relief.

"I will be asking the EU Commission to activate relocations to other member states as part of EU solidarity," Mitarachi said in a tweet.

What we know
According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, a distress call was received overnight after the rusty vessel lost steering and began drifting in near gale-force winds and rough seas.

The coast guard launched a major rescue operation involving a Greek navy frigate, a tanker, two cargo ships and two Italian fishing vessels.

An earlier rescue attempt had to be abandoned due to the bad weather conditions.

The vessel was eventually towed to the port of Palaiochora on the island of Crete, where the coast guard said the migrants were safe.

Hellenic Red Cross rescue and health workers were on standby to administer assistance. State television ERT reported that most on board were asylum seekers from Egypt and Syria, and that a hundred children had been allowed to disembark first.

A perilous journey
Along with Spain and Italy, Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union, for refugees and migrants coming from Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Tens of thousands of people attempt the dangerous journey, with hundreds drowning and going missing at sea. Most people attempting the perilous crossings are escaping conflict, violence or persecution according to the UN Refugee Agency.

The International Organization for Migration recorded nearly 2,000 migrants killed and missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year alone.

The Greek coastguard said around 1,500 people have been rescued in the first eight months of the year.

Greece / migrants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

45m | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

3h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

1h | Videos
Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

16h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

16h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world