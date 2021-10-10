Hundreds detained in security crackdown in Kashmir-Indian police officials

World+Biz

Reuters
10 October, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 10:56 am

Related News

Hundreds detained in security crackdown in Kashmir-Indian police officials

Reuters
10 October, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 10:56 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Security forces in Indian Kashmir have detained more than 300 people for questioning in recent days as they try to stem a wave of targeted killings that has spread panic among minority groups, two police officials said on Saturday.

Three Hindus and a Sikh were killed in the Muslim-majority region this week, leading police to say that religious minorities are being targeted.

Small groups of militants armed with pistols have carried out a spate of killings in recent weeks, taking the number of civilians murdered in Indian Kashmir this year to at least 28, according to police records.

Kashmir has been wracked by an insurgency for decades. It is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by the neighbours.

"Over 300 people were detained for questioning across Kashmir during the last two days," said one of the two police officials, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to media.

Those detained included members of the banned religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, an umbrella alliance of secessionists known as the Hurriyat Conference, and others with previous links to militant groups, added the official.

Investigators have also summoned 40 schoolteachers as part of their probe into the killing this week of one Hindu and one Sikh teacher in a government school in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, according to the first official and a police document seen by Reuters.

Police officials say small bands of militants from The Resistance Front, which they describe as a new formation of Pakistan-backed insurgent groups, are targeting civilians and political workers in Kashmir.

Pakistan denies helping any militant groups in Kashmir, saying it provides only moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

In a statement on social media, The Resistance Front said it was not targeting people on the basis of their religion but only those working for Indian authorities. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the statement.

Top News

India / Kashmir / kashmir crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

21h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users