Huge fossilised ‘sea dragon’ found in UK reservoir

World+Biz

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 06:30 pm

Huge fossilised ‘sea dragon’ found in UK reservoir

The ichthyosaur, approximately 180 million years old, is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 06:30 pm
Rutland sea dragon. Photo: MATTHEW POWER
Rutland sea dragon. Photo: MATTHEW POWER

A gigantic fossilised "sea dragon" discovered in the UK's Rutland reservoir has been described as one of the greatest finds in the history of British palaeontology.

The ichthyosaur, approximately 180 million years old, is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. It has a skeleton around 10 metres in length and a skull weighing approximately one tonne, report BBC.

It was discovered by Joe Davis of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust during a routine draining of a lagoon island at Rutland Water in February 2021.

"I rang up the county council and I said I think I've found a dinosaur," explained Joe Davis.

"I looked down at what seemed like stones or ridges in the mud and I said this looks a bit organic, a bit different," Mr Davis told BBC. "Then we saw something that looked almost like a jawbone."

The first ichthyosaurs, which are called sea dragons because they tend to have very large teeth and eyes, were discovered by fossil hunter and palaeontologist Mary Anning in the early 19th century.

Ichthyosaurs became extinct around 90 million years ago
Ichthyosaurs became extinct around 90 million years ago

"Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK," Dr Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist who has studied the species, said.

"It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history," he added.

The council said to Mr Davis: "We don't have a dinosaur department at Rutland County Council so we're going to have to get someone to call you back." A team of palaeontologists were brought in for a closer look.

Ichthyosaurs, which were marine reptiles, first appeared around 250 million years ago and went extinct 90 million years ago. They varied in size from one to more than 25 metres in length and resembled dolphins in general body shape.

The remains were dug out by a team of expert palaeontologists from around the UK in August and September.

Two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs were found during the initial construction of Rutland Water in the 1970s. However, the latest discovery is the first complete skeleton.

The excavation of the remains will feature on BBC Two's Digging For Britain on Tuesday at 8pm.

Top News

fossilised ‘sea dragon’ / UK reservoir / ichthyosaur / Rutland reservoir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

6h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

8h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

5h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

9h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

22h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment