How the other half lives: luxury companies thrive

World+Biz

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 06:42 pm

Related News

How the other half lives: luxury companies thrive

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 06:42 pm
Rachel Koffsky, International Senior Specialist at Christie&#039;s Handbags &amp; Accessories, poses with a piece titled &quot;A rare, matte white himalaya niloticus crocodile Birkin 25 with palladium hardware, Hermes, 2013&quot; which is on display as part of &quot;Handbags Online: The London Edit&quot; at Christie&#039;s in London, Britain, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo
Rachel Koffsky, International Senior Specialist at Christie's Handbags & Accessories, poses with a piece titled "A rare, matte white himalaya niloticus crocodile Birkin 25 with palladium hardware, Hermes, 2013" which is on display as part of "Handbags Online: The London Edit" at Christie's in London, Britain, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

While millions are fretting whether they can afford another $1,000 on energy this year, others are still splashing out on $10,000 Hermes handbags as soaring prices leave wealthier people relatively unscathed.

A string of consumer companies, from spirits group Diageo (DGE.L) to Birkin bag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA), have this week reported they're making money from their most expensive products and expect to continue to do so, despite a cost of living crisis that shows no signs of abating.

Sharply higher interest rates, surging inflation and a prolonged energy crisis are leading to the conclusion that the global economy is headed towards recession.

But millions of wealthier consumers are still sitting on a cushion of savings built up during the COVID-19 pandemic and keen to treat themselves after two years of restrictions.

Hermes reported a record quarterly profit margin on Friday, as sales rose sharply amid strong growth in Europe and the United States, and a rebound in China in June.

Chairman Axel Dumas said he saw no sign of a slowdown in any region, even though the company has raised prices 4% this year.

Carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) also said its turnaround strategy of focusing on selling fewer but more profitable cars was paying off, and upgraded its forecast for full-year margins. The most expensive Renault cars can cost over $100,000.

"The surprising resilience of European consumers can also be seen in the strong results of luxury brands owner, Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA), particularly in their fashion and leather goods, such as Fendi and Christian Dior," Rebecca Chesworth, senior equities strategist at investor State Street SPDR ETFs, said.

"Consumers enjoying travel reopening have been boosting sales of wines and spirits."

COME FLY WITH ME
Many consumers are bracing for the economy to deteriorate rapidly this winter.

In Britain, for example, a price cap on typical household energy bills is expected to jump from 1,277 pounds ($1,552)earlier this year to more than 3,500 pounds by October, while the cost of food has leapt by 10% year-on-year.

That will plunge hundreds of thousands into financial jeopardy, unable to spend on anything but the absolute basics.

Food and personal goods companies such as Nestle (NESN.S) and Unilever (ULVR.L) have been locked in hard negotiations with retailers since late last year, with supermarkets reluctant to raise prices of basic necessities and risk alienating shoppers struggling to get by.

"Not all companies can (raise prices), only companies that have pricing power that are doing relatively well - that have the dominant positions in their respective sectors - will be able to do that," BlackRock Investment Institute's global chief investment strategist Wei Li told Reuters. "Focusing on the quality players within the sector is important."

While wealthier consumers' savings are still being eroded by inflation, they currently seem focused on enjoying the freedoms that have returned with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) on Friday returned to profit for the first time since the pandemic, as more people flew around Europe between April and June.

"Commentary suggesting forward bookings show no sign of weakness supports the argument that pent up demand for travel still far outweighs the impact of a cost-of-living crisis," Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

IAG sales, on trips mostly booked out of Britain, Spain and the United States, more than quadrupled to 9.35 billion euros ($9.55 billion) in the first half of the year versus last year.

"We've had fast growth in the recovery (in travel retail) as you see travel pick up," Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes told analysts on Thursday after the Don Julio tequila and Johnnie Walker whisky maker beat full-year sales expectations.

To be sure, Menezes cautioned: "To get back to where we were, it's probably another two years, maybe a bit longer."

Europe's lenders this week also offered some positive surprises on profits, but investors are watching for signs a weaker economy, surging inflation and the war in Ukraine could hit their prospects.

Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September.

For now, however, French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) reported better than expected quarterly profit on Friday, after bad loan provisions dipped and business remained buoyant in both investment and retail banking.

Top News

Luxury brands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

2h | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

8h | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

8h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

9h | Videos
A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

9h | Videos
Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons