How to claim your share of Facebook's $725M privacy settlement

TBS Report
23 April, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 04:35 pm

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Facebook users have until August to submit a claim for a share of the $725 million class-action settlement of a lawsuit alleging privacy violations by the social media company, according to a claims website set up by a settlement administrator.

In 2018, it was discovered that Facebook had given Cambridge Analytica, a UK political consulting firm, access to considerable data from as many as 87 million users, which led to the class action lawsuit, reports Apple Insider. 

The data was purportedly used in 2016 for voter profiling and targeting on behalf of various campaigns by Cambridge Analytica, which has since discontinued operations.

Facebook owner Meta agreed in December to pay $725 million to settle the charges of improperly using customer data without permission. It's now possible to claim a share of the settlement to receive a cash payout.

According to the settlement website, people in the US who used Facebook between 24 May 2007, and 22 December 2022, may be eligible to receive a payment. Facebook users have until August 25 to enter a claim by entering their name, address, email address, and proof that they resided in the US and used Facebook between the two dates.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was required to testify before Congress over the incident and publish ads in which he apologised for the breach. Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly commented in 2018 and criticised Facebook for mishandling user data.

"I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation," he said in answer to a question posed about Facebook. "However, I think we're beyond that here."

"I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in 2021 and settled the class-action suit the following year.

Meta did not admit wrongdoing. "We pursued a settlement as it's in the best interest of our community and shareholders," a company spokesperson said at the time. A spokesperson for Meta did not offer additional comment.

Facebook users can visit Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com and make a claim entering their name, address, email address, and confirming they lived in the US and were active on Facebook between the aforementioned dates, reports NBC News.

