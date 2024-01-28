Houthis attack British-linked tanker in Gulf of Aden

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:51 am

Houthis attack British-linked tanker in Gulf of Aden

The Houthis stated it targeted the Marlin Luanda on Friday in response to "American-British aggression"

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:51 am
Houthi fighters approach the Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea on 20 November. Photo: Handout/Getty Images
Houthi fighters approach the Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea on 20 November. Photo: Handout/Getty Images

A tanker in the Gulf of Aden, with ties to the UK, was hit by a missile fired by the Houthis.

The Houthis, a Iran-backed movement based in Yemen, admitted it targeted the Marlin Luanda on Friday in response to "American-British aggression", reports BBC.

The US and UK have launched air strikes on Houthi targets in response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea region.

According to BBC, the French, Indian, and US naval ships provided assistance to the vessel.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps called the attack "intolerable and illegal."

"It is our duty to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and we remain as committed to that cause as ever," he said on X.

The operator of the Marlin Luanda is registered as being Oceonix Services Ltd, a UK registered company.

The tanker flies under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is operated on behalf of Trafigura - a multinational trading company.

