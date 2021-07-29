Houston man pleads guilty in scheme to sell $317 mln bogus masks to Australian state

World+Biz

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 12:38 pm

Related News

Houston man pleads guilty in scheme to sell $317 mln bogus masks to Australian state

The US Secret Service broke up the transaction before it was completed

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 12:38 pm
N95 masks at a laboratory of 3M. Photo :Reuters
N95 masks at a laboratory of 3M. Photo :Reuters

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to involvement in a scheme to fraudulently sell 50 million N95 respirator masks he did not have for $317.6 million to the government of New South Wales in Australia, US prosecutors said.

Arael Doolittle entered his plea to a wire fraud conspiracy charge on Tuesday before US District Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston.

Prosecutors said Doolittle and co-defendant Paschal Eleanya tried to sell 3M-branded masks at five times the list price, hoping to collect up $275 million with the rest going to their "broker" and to representatives of New South Wales' government.

The US Secret Service broke up the transaction before it was completed, an indictment last November said.

Doolittle, of Houston, faces up to five years in prison at his scheduled Oct. 25 sentencing, and will remain in custody until then.

Kevin Cobb, a federal public defender representing Doolittle, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Charges remain pending against Eleanya. In an email, his lawyer Ali Fazel called Eleanya a "middleman" who tried to ensure the parties got what they were negotiating for.

"We are working hard to demonstrate his conduct was above board and hope the government will dismiss his charges," Fazel said.

Doolittle separately pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud investors in oil and gas transactions.

Prosecutors in that case agreed to recommend he spend four years in prison in addition to his sentence in the mask case.

3M Co, the world's largest maker of N95 masks, has tried since the Covid-19 pandemic began to stop price-gouging and other improper sales for its masks, including by filing 36 lawsuits and seizing more than 41 million counterfeit masks.

In a statement, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it was pleased with the guilty plea, and appreciated US Department of Justice efforts to stop people from illegally exploiting demand for its masks.

Houston / australia / Mask

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing