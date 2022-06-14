House of Lords complains about quality of food despite £25m subsidies

Despite spending £25m of taxpayer subsidies, members of the House of Lords have raised complains about the quality of food and wine served in the UK Parliament.

One of the members said: "There are only so many smoked salmon or prawn and crayfish salads one can take week after week.

"Both the Chardonnay and the Sauvignon Blanc are really poor quality... Can something be done?"

The complaints were filed in letters and emails sent over the past three years, which was obtained by openDemocracy.

It was also found that in those three years, £25m from taxpayers' subsidies was spent to bail out bars and restaurants across the UK Parliament.

This includes a £3m subsidy for the exclusive Members' Dining Room in the House of Lords, which can be used only by current and retired peers – and their personal guests.

Members of the Lords do not get a fixed salary, but can claim £323 for each day they attend Parliament. Still that has not stopped them from complaining about the discount food they get.

One complained about the "limited range" of "pre-packaged sandwiches", which were "very disappointing".

Another asked: "Could the sandwiches be presented on a plate with a bit of salad rather than in cardboard?"

Discount meals

Despite a £25m loss, many of the Parliament's bars and restaurants have actually reduced the prices of their food in recent years.

In the House of Commons, the average cost of food in the Members' Dining Room fell by more than £1 between 2018 and 2021.

Last month, openDemocracy revealed that prices had become so low that Parliament was undercutting local businesses.

For instance, a pint of beer in Parliament's Strangers' Bar was sold for just £3.45 in 2021 – compared to the London average of £4.84.

A margherita pizza in the House of Commons cost £3.51 less than it did at the closest Pizza Express.

A spokesperson for the House of Lords has previously blamed financial losses by the catering facilities partly on the fact that catering staff are paid the London Living Wage.

"The unpredictable nature of sittings of the Lords and periods where the House isn't sitting means that revenue is not generated day in, day out, so a subsidy is unavoidable," they told openDemocracy last month.

"The catering and retail service's income plummeted during the pandemic as most venues closed and external banqueting was cancelled." They added.

"We also pay all our staff at least the London Living Wage and provide workplace pensions to our catering staff. We are proud to do so, but it means our costs are higher than some commercial restaurants.

"Lots of people, not just members of the Lords, use the catering facilities. This includes visitors, staff members, journalists and police officers."