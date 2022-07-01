Hong Kong's new leader says rule of law is a fundamental value for city

Reuters
01 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 10:42 am

Hong Kong's new leader says rule of law is a fundamental value for city

Lee was speaking after he was sworn in by Chinese President Xi Jinping who was visiting the city for celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Beijing

China&#039;s President Xi Jinping looks on as Hong Kong&#039;s incoming Chief Executive John Lee is sworn in as the city&#039;s new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the city&#039;s new government, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS
China's President Xi Jinping looks on as Hong Kong's incoming Chief Executive John Lee is sworn in as the city's new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS

Hong Kong's new leader, John Lee, said on Friday that the rule of law is a fundamental value for the global financial centre and that a national security law imposed on the city in 2020 has brought stability after anti-government protests in 2019.

Lee was speaking after he was sworn in by Chinese President Xi Jinping who was visiting the city for celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Beijing.

