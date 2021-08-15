Hong Kong sees record population decline

World+Biz

UNB/KYODO
15 August, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 08:55 am

Related News

Hong Kong sees record population decline

Hong Kong saw a mass exodus of its residents in the past months following the enactment of the Beijing-imposed national security law

UNB/KYODO
15 August, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 08:55 am
China national flags and Hong Kong flags displayed in Hong Kong on June 29, 2021. Photo: Kyodo/UNB
China national flags and Hong Kong flags displayed in Hong Kong on June 29, 2021. Photo: Kyodo/UNB

Hong Kong's population shrunk at a record pace of 1.2% over the past 12 months amid Beijing's crackdown on dissent in the city and pandemic-induced lockdown.

According to estimations released by the Census and Statistics Department Thursday, Hong Kong's population at the end of June saw a drop of almost 90,000 from the same month last year.

This marks the biggest rate of population decline in Hong Kong since 1961 when the city began keeping records.

A government spokesperson clarified that the decrease in population is not a direct reflection of emigration and that other factors, such as Covid-19 restrictions and severe interruption of international travel, should be taken into consideration.

Hong Kong saw a mass exodus of its residents in the past months following the enactment of the Beijing-imposed national security law, which criminalises acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

In January, the UK began offering a route to permanent settlement and citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) status in Hong Kong.

It is estimated that upward of 300,000 people will take up the offer over the next five years, according to a report from Britain's Home Office.

Top News

Hongkong / Population

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

15h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

15h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie