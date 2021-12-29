Hong Kong police raid online news outlet, arrest 6

According to the local South China Morning Post newspaper, police arrested one current and one former editor at Stand News, as well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho

Editor of &quot;Stand News&quot; Patrick Lam, second from left, is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Hong Kong police say they have arrested seveal current and former staff members of the online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. Photo :UNB/AP
Editor of "Stand News" Patrick Lam, second from left, is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Hong Kong police say they have arrested seveal current and former staff members of the online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. Photo :UNB/AP

Hong Kong police were raiding the office of an online news outlet on Wednesday after arresting six people for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

More than 200 officers were taking part in the search, police said. They had a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year.

The six were arrested early Wednesday under a colonial-era crimes ordinance for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication, and searches of their residences were underway, police said.

According to the local South China Morning Post newspaper, police arrested one current and one former editor at Stand News, as well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho.

Police did not identify those who were arrested but Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor, Ronson Chan, to investigate the alleged crime. Chan is also chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

Stand News earlier this year said it would suspend subscriptions and remove most opinion pieces and columns from its website due to the national security law. Six board members had also resigned from the company.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Police charged former newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai with sedition on Tuesday. His Apple Daily newspaper shut down after its assets were frozen.

They also follow the removal of sculptures and other artwork from university campuses last week. The works supported democracy and memorialized the victims of China's crackdown on democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

