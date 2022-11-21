Hong Kong leader tests positive for COVID after APEC summit

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:42 am

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee attends the APEC Leaders&#039; Informal Dialogue with Guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/File Photo
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee attends the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/File Photo

Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders.

The global financial hub has fewer Covid-19 curbs than the rest of China, but it still does not treat the virus as endemic, as most of the world does. That dissuades tourists and many business travellers from entering.

In a statement on Monday, the Hong Kong government said Lee would undergo quarantine after testing positive in a PCR test at the airport the previous night.

"During the isolation period, John Lee will work from home and attend meetings via video as needed," it said, adding that rapid antigen tests Lee took on each day of his four-day trip had all proved negative.

Hong Kong tests all arrivals at its airport, with those testing positive required to isolate, while those who are negative must avoid bars and other venues for three days.

