Hong Kong flags Covid quarantine policy change, wants an orderly opening-up

World+Biz

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

Hong Kong flags Covid quarantine policy change, wants an orderly opening-up

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 11:11 am
FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong&#039;s new Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following his swearing-in as the city&#039;s new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the government in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city&#039;s handover from Britain to China. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong's new Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following his swearing-in as the city's new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the government in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial Covid-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".

Lee said he was conscious Hong Kong needed to retain its competitiveness, adding that authorities were keen to bring back events and activities to the city.

"We know exactly where we should be heading and want to be consistent as we move in that direction. We would like to have an orderly opening-up...because we don't want to have chaos or confusion in the process," he told reporters.

The changes could be announced this week, local media reported.

Taking its cues from China which is pursuing a zero-Covid policy, Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world to still require travellers from abroad to quarantine upon arrival although the length of quarantine has eased over time. Currently, arrivals must pay for three days in a hotel and follow that with four days of self-monitoring.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have slammed this rule and the city's other Covid restrictions, saying they threaten Hong Kong's standing as a global financial centre.

The rules have fuelled an exodus of both expats and local families that was kickstarted by Beijing's efforts to exert control over the former British colony and limit freedoms. Some 113,000 people have left since mid 2021, according to government figures.

They have also forced airlines to drop dozens of flight routes to and from Hong Kong which used to boast one of the world's busiest airports, while scores of events have been cancelled or postponed.

In contrast, rival financial hub Singapore is hosting a slew of high-profile conferences this month that has seen business boom for hotels and restaurants.

As part of its efforts to get business back to a more normal footing, Hong Kong is planning to host a major finance conference and the international Rugby Sevens in November. Bankers have said quarantine-free travel is a precondition for attending the conference.

It is unclear whether other Covid restrictions will also be relaxed. Hong Kong still bans public groups of more than four people and masks are mandatory, even for children as young as 2.

hong kong / Hong Kong Covid rules / Hong Kong Quarantine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

1h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

2h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

3h | Videos
Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

3h | Videos
Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination