Hong Kong deputy chief resigns amid expectation of leadership bid

Secretary of Security John Lee Ka-Chiu announces the withdrawal of the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Hong Kong's second most senior leader, Chief Secretary John Lee, resigned on Wednesday, the city said, amid media reports the former security chief during months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 will attempt to become city leader in a May vote.

Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to the city's number two job in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priority for Hong Kong had become security rather than the economy or finance.

Media has reported that Lee is planning to run to become Hong Kong's chief executive in an election on May 8 to replace Carrie Lam who is stepping down.

Lee was among Chinese and Hong Kong officials sanctioned by the United States in June 2020 for what Washington described as their role in curbing Hong Kong's freedoms after Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law.

Hong Kong and Chinese authorities deny individual rights are being eroded and say the security legislation was needed to restore stability after the prolonged unrest.

Previous chief executives have had extensive economic and social policy-making expertise.

City leaders are selected by a small election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists so whoever becomes the next leader of the former British colony will do so with Beijing's tacit approval.

A spokesman for Lee's office said he would not comment on media reports that he was planning to run for leader.

Other possible contenders mentioned in media include the city's financial secretary, Paul Chan, as well as former leader Leung Chun-ying.

Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of wide-ranging freedoms, including an independent judiciary and the right to public assembly, for at least 50 years.