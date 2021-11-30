Hong Kong bans non-resident arrivals from 13 more countries due to Omicron

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 09:48 am

In a statement late on Monday, the Hong Kong government said non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia would not be allowed to enter the global financial hub as of Nov. 30

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), walk on a street in Hong Kong, China November 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), walk on a street in Hong Kong, China November 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Hong Kong has banned non-residents from entering the city from four African countries and plans to expand that to travellers who have been to Australia, Canada, Israel and six European countries in the past 21 days due to fears over Omicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges, and countries around the world have tightened travel restrictions.

In a statement late on Monday, the Hong Kong government said non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia would not be allowed to enter the global financial hub as of Nov. 30. Residents can return if they are vaccinated but will have to quarantine for seven days in a government facility and another two weeks in a hotel at their own cost.

"Non-Hong Kong residents from these four places will not be allowed to enter Hong Kong," the statement said. "The most stringent quarantine requirements will also be implemented on relevant inbound travellers from these places."

