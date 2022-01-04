Hong Kong activist behind Tiananmen vigil sentenced to 15 months prison

World+Biz

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 02:20 pm

Related News

Hong Kong activist behind Tiananmen vigil sentenced to 15 months prison

Despite the ban, thousands lit candles across the city in 2020, and smaller crowds did the same in 2021

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 02:20 pm
Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China Vice-Chairwoman Tonyee Chow Hang-tung is seen inside a vehicle after being detained in Hong Kong, China, September 8, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China Vice-Chairwoman Tonyee Chow Hang-tung is seen inside a vehicle after being detained in Hong Kong, China, September 8, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A Hong Kong court sentenced a 36-year-old barrister to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for inciting an unauthorised assembly to commemorate those who died in China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Activist Chow Hang-tung, of the since-closed Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, was arrested the day before the June 4 anniversary of the crackdown last year.

Police have banned Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigils for the last two years, citing coronavirus restrictions.

But coming after the mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, many activists saw the bans as an attempt to shut down displays of defiance to Beijing. Authorities denied that was the reason.

Despite the ban, thousands lit candles across the city in 2020, and smaller crowds did the same in 2021.

Chow's charge relates to social media posts titled "Lighting a candle is not a crime: Stand one's ground," and her Ming Pao newspaper article titled "Candlelight carries the weight of conscience and the Hong Kong people persevere in telling the truth."

Magistrate Amy Chan in the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court said she found the posts and article were meant "to encourage, persuade, make suggestions to and put pressure on members of the public," and "amounted to inciting others to knowingly take part in an unauthorised assembly."

Chan added the assembly caused "a public health risk."

Chow, who represented herself, had pleaded not guilty, saying she wanted to "incite others not to forget June 4," not to encourage a gathering. Chan said she found the argument "simply unbelievable," adding Chow's academic qualifications would have allowed her to be more clear in her writing.

"It can be foreseen that the public space to discuss June 4 will disappear entirely," a tearful Chow told the court after the verdict. "Tyranny is greedy, red lines will keep expanding."

Last month, eight pro-democracy activists were sentenced to up to 14 months for their role in the 2020 vigil. Among them, Chow received a 12-month sentence.

Five months of the sentence announced on Tuesday will run concurrently, meaning Chow will only serve 10 months in addition to her previous sentence.

STATUES REMOVED, MUSEUM CLOSED

Sixteen other activists are already serving sentences of 4-10 months related to the 2020 vigil. Two democracy campaigners facing similar charges, Nathan Law and Sunny Cheung, had fled Hong Kong before they were charged.

Chow also faces charges of inciting subversion under a sweeping security law imposed by Beijing in 2020. The Alliance dissolved amid that investigation, with police accusing it of being an "agent of foreign forces," which the group had denied.

The former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of wide-ranging freedoms, traditionally holds the largest June 4 vigil in the world.

But commemorations have become increasingly difficult. Last month, top international universities across the global financial hub removed Tiananmen monuments, including the "Pillar of Shame" in the University of Hong Kong and the "Goddess of Democracy" at Chinese University..

A June 4 museum was raided by police during the investigation into the Alliance and shut, and its online version cannot be accessed in Hong Kong.

China has never provided a full account of the 1989 crackdown. The death toll given by officials days later was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands may have been killed.

hong kong / Tiananmen vigil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

3h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

4h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

5h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

1d | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

1d | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report