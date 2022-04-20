'History will not forget war crimes in Ukraine,' says EU chief

European Council President Charles Michel holds a news conference on the EU budget for 2021-27 ahead of a EU leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 10, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via Reuters

European Union President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that war crimes in Ukraine should be brought to justice as he visited the devastated city of Borodianka in the country.

"In Borodianka. Like Bucha and too many other towns in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice," European Council head Michel wrote on Twitter.

Michel is the latest foreign leader to head to Kyiv in a show of support for the pro-Western authorities as they battle the onslaught from Moscow's forces.

Western nations are aiding Ukrainian and international efforts to probe alleged crimes committed by Russia's forces in areas they occupied.

Moscow's troops withdrew from towns such as Borodianka and Bucha near Kyiv at the end of March as the Kremlin refocused efforts on the east of the country.

Local authorities have said that over 1,200 bodies have been found in the Kyiv region so far.