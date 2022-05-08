Heinz unveils 'HM Sauce' and 'Salad Queen' to mark the British Queen’s platinum jubilee

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 03:18 pm

Heinz unveils 'HM Sauce' and 'Salad Queen' to mark the British Queen’s platinum jubilee

The condiments will be available on supermarket shelves this week – ahead of parties, picnics and parades over the four-day bank holiday in June

It&#039;s hoped the bottles will add a &#039;squeeze of fun&#039; to the Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Collected
It's hoped the bottles will add a 'squeeze of fun' to the Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Collected

Two of the UK's best-known condiments are getting a royal makeover to mark the British Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Heinz is releasing limited-edition bottles of "HM Sauce" and "Salad Queen" to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

They're going to be available on supermarket shelves from this week ­– ahead of parties, picnics and parades over the four-day bank holiday in June, reports the Sky News.

After their contents have been splashed on helpings of coronation chicken and (Bucking)ham sandwiches, the bottles could serve as a saucy souvenir.

Heinz senior brand manager Anke von Hanstein said: "This is an extraordinary moment for the Queen and the great British public, and we want to celebrate this with two of our most well-loved and historic sauces.

"Releasing limited-edition bottles in time for the Jubilee felt like the perfect fit. We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating," he added.

A recent Opinium Research poll of 2,000 Britons suggested almost 50% see the Jubilee as an opportunity to enjoy quintessentially British foods such as afternoon tea, strawberries and cream, and fish and chips.

Now Heinz has mustard the courage to rebrand some of its sauces, other brands mayo start playing ketchup with their own palatial offerings.

