Heat, gas and NFTs: 2021's biggest records

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
28 December, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:39 am

Related News

Heat, gas and NFTs: 2021's biggest records

As economies reopen from their Covid-induced slumber firing heightened gas demand, prices in Asian, European and British gas hit record peaks

BSS/AFP
28 December, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:39 am
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

From sizzling temperatures to Messi and Ronaldo and pensioners in space, here are some of the most significant records struck in 2021.

- Hottest month -

July 2021 was the hottest month globally ever recorded, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.

And wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of CO2 emissions in July and August, the EU's Earth monitoring service says.

- Record gas prices -

As economies reopen from their Covid-induced slumber firing heightened gas demand, prices in Asian, European and British gas hit record peaks. Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour.

- Biggest airlift -

The United States carried out its biggest ever airlift in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, bigger even than the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

It airlifted more than 123,000 people out of Kabul, including US citizens, Afghan interpreters and others who supported the US mission.

Around 55,000 people were evacuated from southern Vietnam in 1975.

- Suez Canal blocked -

The giant container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal in March, bringing a halt to shipping for six days in one of the world's busiest waterways.

The ship, almost as long as New York's Empire State Building, caused a record traffic jam of 422 ships loaded with 26 million tonnes of merchandise, worsening supply difficulties already disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 - Chinese incursions -

The most dramatic Chinese incursion into disputed Taiwanese airspace occurred at the start of October as China marked its annual national day when a record 149 flights crossed into Taiwan's southwestern air defence zone in four days.

  - Bitcoin soars -

Cryptocurrency bitcoin soared to record levels in late 2021, being valued at $68,513 on November 9. The digital currency increasingly won support from small and large investors, some of whom see it as a way of protecting themselves against inflation, which hit a 30-year high in the US in October.

- Art goes wild -

Art sales records in 2021 included works by Frida Kahlo, veteran French artist Pierre Soulages and Banksy reaching sky-high levels.

Revenues from sales of contemporary art have never been as high, totalling $2.7 billion, boosted in particular by the explosion in sales of unique digital works and NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

  - Space tourists -

Captain Kirk of "Star Trek", alias veteran actor William Shatner, became the oldest person to go into space at 90.

He was among two dozen non-professionals who blasted off into space in 2021 on rockets owned by billionaires Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin), Elon Musk (SpaceX) and Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic).

- Ronaldo versus Messi -

Two of football's living legends, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi, rewrote the record books.

Ronaldo became the top scorer of all time for a national team with 115 goals and also the most capped European, having been selected 184 times.

Messi outstripped Brazil's Pele as the best Latin American striker with 79 goals for Argentina.

- Everest and the Channel -

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa beat his own record for climbing Everest, claiming a 25th successful ascent to the roof of the world in May.

Australia's Chloe McCardel, 36, became the person to have swum the Channel the most -- a remarkable 44 times.

Top News

heat / Gas / NFT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

1h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

12m | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

1h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

1d | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1d | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US