Palestinians view the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from the area around Kamal Adwan hospital, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 43,603 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 51 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which also said 102,929 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.