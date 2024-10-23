Havana, Cuban provinces see power restored; Tropical Storm Oscar leaves six dead

World+Biz

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 01:50 pm

Related News

Havana, Cuban provinces see power restored; Tropical Storm Oscar leaves six dead

Oscar, which first made landfall near Baracoa as a Category 1 hurricane, was downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before wreaking havoc across much of eastern Cuba, knocking down power lines, triggering mudslides and flooding rivers

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 01:50 pm
People gather near a fountain as Cuba makes fast progress restoring power to swaths of the Caribbean island nation, both in Havana and outlying provinces, after the entire national electrical grid crashed last Friday, in Havana, Cuba October 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Norlys Perez
People gather near a fountain as Cuba makes fast progress restoring power to swaths of the Caribbean island nation, both in Havana and outlying provinces, after the entire national electrical grid crashed last Friday, in Havana, Cuba October 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Norlys Perez

Cuba made fast progress restoring power to swaths of the Caribbean island nation on Tuesday, both in Havana and outlying provinces, even as emergency and grid workers struggled to reach areas ravaged by Tropical Storm Oscar.

Oscar, which first made landfall near Baracoa as a Category 1 hurricane, was downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before wreaking havoc across much of eastern Cuba, knocking down power lines, triggering mudslides and flooding rivers.

A violent flash flood nearly wiped out the small town of San Antonio del Sur in that province early on Monday, killing six, including a young child, authorities said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Upwards of 10 inches (25 cm) of rain fell in many areas, swamping croplands, tipping over banana plants and dousing the region's coveted coffee crop.

Swaths of Guantanamo were still cut off by raging rivers and roads blocked by mudslides, complicating efforts to restore power and leaving many cut off from communications.

Cuban authorities said in mid-afternoon they had successfully stabilised the grid after several major failures since Friday, when Cuba's entire national electrical grid first crashed before Oscar's arrival, leaving 10 million people without electricity.

Upwards of 70% of Cuba had electricity on Tuesday, and officials said they expected several more power plants to come online shortly, boosting that total.

Cuba's grid operator said 90% of its clients in the capital Havana, largely unaffected by the passage of Oscar, had also seen their power restored by midday on Tuesday.

Cuba's oil-fired power plants, already obsolete and struggling to keep the lights on, reached a full crisis this year as oil imports from Venezuela, Russia and Mexico dwindled, culminating in last week's grid collapse.

Cuba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Info-graphic: TBS

What does human development mean?

13m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

13m | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

28m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

13m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos