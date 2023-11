Hamburg airport closed as police deal with 'hostage situation'

An aerial view ahead of the G20 summit shows the Helmut Schmidt Airport in Hamburg, Germany, June 23, 2017. Photo REUTERS

Hamburg police said on Saturday they were dealing with a hostage situation after a man drove through a barrier onto the grounds of the city's airport with a child.

The airport closed for all takeoffs and landings shortly after the incident at around 8 p.m. local time.

The car with the 35-year-old man and 4-year-old child was parked under a plane, a police spokesperson said, and officers were at the scene with a large presence late on Saturday.

Police said it was likely a custody dispute. The mother told police the father had been in contact with her about the act.

Police would not confirm their earlier statements that the man was armed and had fired shots.

A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected.