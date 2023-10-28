Hamas says trying to find 8 Russian-Israeli hostages to free them – Reports

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 06:32 pm

Hamas says trying to find 8 Russian-Israeli hostages to free them – Reports

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 06:32 pm
From left to right: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Putin's Special Envoy to the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov, and Hamas head of international relations Mousa Abu Marzouk, during a trilateral meeting in Moscow on October 26, 2023. Photo Times of Israel (Hamas Telegram channel)
From left to right: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Putin's Special Envoy to the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov, and Hamas head of international relations Mousa Abu Marzouk, during a trilateral meeting in Moscow on October 26, 2023. Photo Times of Israel (Hamas Telegram channel)

Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens that were taken hostage during the Palestinian militant group's attack on Israel in order to free them on Moscow's request, Russian news agencies reported Saturday (October 28, 2023), AFP reports.

"From the Russian side, via the foreign ministry, we received a list of citizens that have dual citizenship," senior Hamas representative Moussa Abu Marzook was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Russia has good relations with Hamas, which it does not consider to be a terror group, and has begun a diplomatic effort to try to free hostages held in Gaza.

"We are looking for those people... It is hard but we are looking. And when we find them, we will let them go."

"We are very attentive to this list and will process it carefully because we consider Russia to be a closest friend," he said.

"About the peaceful citizens that were taken and that are now in Gaza, we treat them as guests."

Israel has said more than 200 people were taken hostage by Hamas during its massive attack on Israel earlier this month.

