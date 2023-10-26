Hamas says around 50 captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes

World+Biz

Reuters
26 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 09:09 pm

Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment on Gaza after Hamas&#039; October 7 attack. Photo Reuters (File)
Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment on Gaza after Hamas' October 7 attack. Photo Reuters (File)

The estimated number of Hamas-held captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on Thursday according to the al-Qassam Brigades' Telegram account. The spokesperson did not give any further details.

Reuters was not able to verify the numbers.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said that the number of people confirmed held hostage in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 cross-border raids by Hamas had reached 224, and could rise further.

In Washington, the White House said US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed "ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release" of Americans believed held hostage in Gaza. Biden also stressed to Netanyahu the "importance of focusing on what comes after this crisis to include a pathway for a permanent peace between Israelis and Palestinians," the White House said.

