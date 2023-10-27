Hamas, Israel negotiating ceasefire, prisoner exchange: Al Jazeera

Palestinian lawyer Jehad Al-Kafarnah, whose child and wife were killed in an Israeli strike, according to health officials, mourns over his wife's shrouded body at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip October 27, 2023. Photo REUTERS

Hamas and Israel are negotiating a ceasefire to the ongoing war and a prisoner exchange deal, Al Jazeera reported on Friday (27 October 2023) evening.

The negotiations, mediated by Qatar, deal between Israel and Hamas are quickly progressing, the Qatar-based TV network reported citing sources.

The developments could mark a major shift in the bloody three-week war, it wrote.

Ibrahim Fraihat from the Doha Institute termed the news as a "huge breakthrough" depending on the terms of the agreement.

"Is it going to be a humanitarian ceasefire, is it going to be a temporary ceasefire [or] is it going to be an end to this war?" Fraihat said to Al Jazeera.

"We know there has been a very strong Israeli rejection to any sort of ceasefire, even a humanitarian ceasefire …The European Union yesterday, in its meeting, was calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, and they were a bit shy in even saying this. So there isn't any serious pressure on Israel from the European Union."