Hamas, Israel negotiating ceasefire, prisoner exchange: Al Jazeera
The developments could mark a major shift in the bloody three-week war
Hamas and Israel are negotiating a ceasefire to the ongoing war and a prisoner exchange deal, Al Jazeera reported on Friday (27 October 2023) evening.
The negotiations, mediated by Qatar, deal between Israel and Hamas are quickly progressing, the Qatar-based TV network reported citing sources.
The developments could mark a major shift in the bloody three-week war, it wrote.
Ibrahim Fraihat from the Doha Institute termed the news as a "huge breakthrough" depending on the terms of the agreement.
"Is it going to be a humanitarian ceasefire, is it going to be a temporary ceasefire [or] is it going to be an end to this war?" Fraihat said to Al Jazeera.
"We know there has been a very strong Israeli rejection to any sort of ceasefire, even a humanitarian ceasefire …The European Union yesterday, in its meeting, was calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, and they were a bit shy in even saying this. So there isn't any serious pressure on Israel from the European Union."