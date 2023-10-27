Hamas, Israel negotiating ceasefire, prisoner exchange: Al Jazeera

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Hamas, Israel negotiating ceasefire, prisoner exchange: Al Jazeera

The developments could mark a major shift in the bloody three-week war

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 08:12 pm
Palestinian lawyer Jehad Al-Kafarnah, whose child and wife were killed in an Israeli strike, according to health officials, mourns over his wife&#039;s shrouded body at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip October 27, 2023. Photo REUTERS
Palestinian lawyer Jehad Al-Kafarnah, whose child and wife were killed in an Israeli strike, according to health officials, mourns over his wife's shrouded body at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip October 27, 2023. Photo REUTERS

Hamas and Israel are negotiating a ceasefire to the ongoing war and a prisoner exchange deal, Al Jazeera reported on Friday (27 October 2023) evening.

The negotiations, mediated by Qatar, deal between Israel and Hamas are quickly progressing, the Qatar-based TV network reported citing sources.

The developments could mark a major shift in the bloody three-week war, it wrote.

Ibrahim Fraihat from the Doha Institute termed the news as a "huge breakthrough" depending on the terms of the agreement.

"Is it going to be a humanitarian ceasefire, is it going to be a temporary ceasefire [or] is it going to be an end to this war?" Fraihat said to Al Jazeera.

"We know there has been a very strong Israeli rejection to any sort of ceasefire, even a humanitarian ceasefire …The European Union yesterday, in its meeting, was calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, and they were a bit shy in even saying this. So there isn't any serious pressure on Israel from the European Union."

Hamas-Israel war / Top News / Middle East

Hamas / Israel / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

4h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

7h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy