Gunmen kill 19 at cockfight in troubled western Mexican state

World+Biz

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

Gunmen kill 19 at cockfight in troubled western Mexican state

All the victims had gunshot wounds, and crime scene investigators were checking reports that several other people were injured and taken to hospital

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:56 pm
Police officers keep watch at a scene following the killing of 19 people on Sunday night in an attack on a clandestine cockfighting venue, authorities said, in Zinapecuaro, Mexico March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers keep watch at a scene following the killing of 19 people on Sunday night in an attack on a clandestine cockfighting venue, authorities said, in Zinapecuaro, Mexico March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Gunmen killed 19 people on Sundaynight in an attack on a clandestine cockfighting venue in western Mexico, authorities said, in one of the worst mass shootings under the current government.

The killings took place in Las Tinajas in the state of Michoacan, where the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has been fighting local gangs for control of drug routes.

Sixteen of the dead were men and three were women, and officials were trying to establish who was responsible for the shootings, which were reported to authorities about 10.30 p.m. local time, Michoacan state prosecutors said in a statement.

All the victims had gunshot wounds, and crime scene investigators were checking reports that several other people were injured and taken to hospital, it added.

Michoacan has long been one of the most lawless areas in Mexico, and last month the United States temporarily suspended shipments of avocados from the state after US inspectors received threats. The suspension was later lifted.

Gang violence was fuelling record levels of homicides by the time President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in late 2018 pledging to pacify the country, adopting a less confrontational approach to dealing with organized crime.

But widespread violence has persisted, and average annual homicide totals are on track to be the highest under any Mexican administration since modern records began.

Homicides were down nationally during the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, but they were up in Michoacan, according to official government data.

Las Tinajas is in the municipality of Zinapecuaro, about 50 km (30 miles) northeast of the state capital, Morelia.

Top News

Mexico / Mexico gun fight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

11h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

13h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

14h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

11h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

11h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

1d | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy