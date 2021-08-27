Green queen? UK says monarch will attend climate conference

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 08:05 pm
Reuters

World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate and to speed up action to limit climate change.

FILE PHOTO: Buckingham Palace handout image of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Buckingham Palace handout image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) climate change conference which is due to be hosted in Glasgow in November, organisers said on Friday.

World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate and to speed up action to limit climate change.

Queen Elizabeth said in 2019 that she was impressed by young people's dynamism towards fighting environmental destruction.

Pope Francis is also due to attend the conference, health permitting, Scotland's Roman Catholic bishops said last month.

