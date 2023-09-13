Govt to send relief materials soon for victims of Libya flooding

World+Biz

UNB
13 September, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:30 am

Related News

Govt to send relief materials soon for victims of Libya flooding

The decision was taken following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s directive, in view of the appeal of the Libyan President to the world

UNB
13 September, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:30 am
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)

The government is taking steps to send relief materials as humanitarian aid to the people of eastern Libya, which has been severely affected by Cyclone Daniel and flooding.

The decision was taken following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, in view of the appeal of the Libyan President to the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 people are feared dead by the storm and flooding.

Thousands more are still missing.

A C-130 aircraft carrying relief materials, including medicines and dry food, for the flood-affected people of Libya is expected to depart from Dhaka as soon as possible, said the MoFA.

Local Government Minister of the Government of Libya is expected to receive the relief materials to be sent by the government of Bangladesh at Tobruk Airport in Libya.

Bangladesh

libya / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

1h | Panorama
No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

19h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

15h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

14h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

16h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

21h | TBS World