Govt to send relief materials soon for victims of Libya flooding

A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)

The government is taking steps to send relief materials as humanitarian aid to the people of eastern Libya, which has been severely affected by Cyclone Daniel and flooding.

The decision was taken following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, in view of the appeal of the Libyan President to the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 people are feared dead by the storm and flooding.

Thousands more are still missing.

A C-130 aircraft carrying relief materials, including medicines and dry food, for the flood-affected people of Libya is expected to depart from Dhaka as soon as possible, said the MoFA.

Local Government Minister of the Government of Libya is expected to receive the relief materials to be sent by the government of Bangladesh at Tobruk Airport in Libya.