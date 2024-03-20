Gloomy youth pull US and western Europe down global happiness ranking

World+Biz

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:52 pm

Related News

Gloomy youth pull US and western Europe down global happiness ranking

People in 143 countries and territories are asked to evaluate their life on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 representing their best possible life. Results from the past three years are averaged to create a ranking.

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:52 pm
The Manhattan skyline is pictured from the Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. File photo: Reuters
The Manhattan skyline is pictured from the Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. File photo: Reuters

Rising unhappiness among younger people has caused the United States and some large western European countries to fall down a global wellbeing index, while Nordic nations retain their grip on the top spots.

The annual World Happiness Report, opens new tab, launched in 2012 to support the United Nations' sustainable development goals, is based on data from US market research company Gallup, analysed by a global team now led by the University of Oxford.

People in 143 countries and territories are asked to evaluate their life on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 representing their best possible life. Results from the past three years are averaged to create a ranking.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Finland remained in the top spot - with an average score of 7.7 - followed closely by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden, while Afghanistan and Lebanon held the bottom two spots, with scores of 1.7 and 2.7 respectively.

In broad terms, the rankings are loosely correlated with countries' prosperity, but other factors such as life expectancy, social bonds, personal freedom and corruption appear to influence individuals' assessments too.

The United States dropped out of the top 20 for the first time, falling to 23rd place from 15th last year, due to a big drop in the sense of wellbeing of Americans aged under 30, the report shows.

While a global ranking of the happiness of those aged 60 and over would place the United States 10th, under 30s' life evaluations alone put the United States in 62nd place.

The findings are at odds with much previous research into wellbeing, which found happiness highest in childhood and early teens, before falling to its lowest in middle age, then rising around retirement.

"Youth, especially in North America, are experiencing a mid-life crisis today," said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, a University of Oxford economics professor and one of the report's editors.

Millenials and younger age groups in North America were significantly more likely than older age groups to report loneliness.

But De Neve said a range of factors was likely to be lowering young peoples' happiness, including increased polarisation over social issues, negative aspects of social media, and economic inequality that made it harder for young people to afford their own homes than in the past.

While the phenomenon is starkest in the United States, the age gap in wellbeing is also wide in Canada and Japan, and to a decreasing extent in France, Germany and Britain, which all lost ground in this year's rankings.

By contrast, many of the countries with the biggest improvements in wellbeing are former communist countries in central and eastern Europe.

There, unlike in richer countries, young people report significantly better quality of life than older people, often on a par or better than in western Europe.

"Slovenia, Czechia and Lithuania are moving into the top 20 and that's wholly driven by their youth," De Neve said.

Top News

Happiness / index

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

30m | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

2h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

15m | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

1h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

17h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

12h | Videos