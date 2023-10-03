Global Youth Leadership Center unites 500 young leaders from across the globe at its climate summit

The Global Youth Leadership Center, in collaboration with the Tanzania Forest Service Agency is hosting its second Global Youth Climate Summit 2023 on 4-7 October at the University of Dar es Salaam.

The four-day event will bring together 200 youth delegates and speakers from 24 countries, as well as engaging more than 300 virtual delegates from around the world, reads a press release.

The Global Youth Climate Summit is a milestone event dedicated to amplifying the voices of young leaders from the Global South in the ongoing battle against climate change.

It seeks to empower youth with practical experiences and knowledge in climate science, climate leadership, advocacy, and environmental sustainability, with a particular focus on fostering social enterprise for a sustainable future.

One of the standout features of the summit is the immersive learning experience it offers through field visits.

Delegates this year will have the opportunity to explore mangrove plantations in Mbweni, Dar es Salaam and the Pugu Kazimzumbwi Forest.

These visits will provide hands-on insights into the dynamics of conservation, eco-tourism, and sustainable livelihoods, equipping youth with the tools to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

A constellation of high profile speakers, including Dr Selemani Saidi Jafo, Minister of State, Vice President's Office, Union and Environment, Angellah Jasmine Mbelwa Kairuki, Minister of Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Sir David King, former Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government, Dr Saleemul Huq, one of seven UN Secretary General's scientific advisors, and prominent youth climate activists from different countries, will speak at the Summit.

"As we tackle the global challenge of climate change, collaboration across borders isn't merely an option—it's imperative," said GYLC CEO and founder Ejaj Ahmad in the press conference today (3 October).

"Global Youth Climate Summit 2023 serves as a crucial platform, aiming to broaden youth's understanding of climate science, strengthen leadership skills, and champion their impactful climate action projects," he added.

BRAC and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN) in Dar es Salaam are the gold sponsors of the Summit, while Tanzania Commercial Bank and Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel are silver sponsors. Doors of Hope Foundation is the local youth organisation partner and Ashoka is the knowledge partner of the summit.