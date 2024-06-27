Global reaction to armed forces mobilising in Bolivia

Members of Bolivia's military gather next to a military vehicle as President Luis Arce "denounced the irregular mobilization" of some units of the country's army in La Paz, Bolivia, June 26, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Morales

Bolivian armed forces took over the central square in La Paz on Wednesday and an armoured vehicle rammed the entrance to the presidential palace as leftist President Luis Arce slammed an attempted "coup" against the government and called for international support.

The events were condemned by international counterparts and top Bolivian political figures.

Here are some reactions to the news:

LUIS ARCE, PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

"The country today is facing an attempted coup d'état. Today the country faces once again interests so that democracy in Bolivia is cut short... We need the Bolivian people to organise and mobilise against the coup d'état, in favour of democracy. "

EVO MORALES, FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

"This seems to indicate that they prepared the coup d'état ahead. I ask people with a democratic vocation to defend the homeland from some military groups that act against democracy and the people."

JEANINE ANEZ, FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

"I totally repudiate the military's mobilisation in the Plaza Murillo, attempting to destroy the constitutional order. The Movement to Socialism (MAS) with Arce and Evo should leave via a vote in 2025."

JORGE "TUTO" QUIROGA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

"We vehemently repudiate these anti-democratic measures. The insurrectionists must be prosecuted. We will remove the corrupt looters Arce and Evo next year with votes - never with boots."

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON

"The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Bolivia and urges calm and restraint."

JOSEP BORRELL, EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF

"The European Union condemns any attempt to break the constitutional order in Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people."

LUIS ALMAGRO, CHIEF OF THE ORGANISATION OF AMERICAN STATES

"The General Secretariat of the OAS most strongly condemns the events in Bolivia. The Army must submit to the legitimately elected civil power."

ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO

"We express the strongest condemnation of the attempted coup d'état in Bolivia."

PEDRO SANCHEZ, PRIME MINISTER OF SPAIN

"Spain strongly condemns the military movements in Bolivia. We send the Bolivian government and its people our support and solidarity and call on them to respect democracy and the rule of law."

NICOLAS MADURO, PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

"We are from Venezuela denouncing a coup d'état against Bolivian democracy ... we call on the people of Bolivia to defend their democracy, their constitution and their president."

PERU PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

"Peru strongly condemns the attempted constitutional rupture in the Plurinational State of Bolivia. Peru supports the people and the constitutional government of President Luis Arce."

GABRIEL BORIC, PRESIDENT OF CHILE

"We express our support for democracy in our brother country and to the legitimate government of Luis Arce... We cannot tolerate any breach of the legitimate constitutional order in Bolivia or anywhere else."

MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL, PRESIDENT OF CUBA

"We repudiate the attempted coup d'état underway and extend all the solidarity of the Cuban Government and people to our brother Luis Arce."

SANTIAGO PENA, PRESIDENT OF PARAGUAY

"Paraguay condemns the irregular mobilisation of Bolivia's army that was denounced by President Arce. We make an energetic call to respect democracy and the rule of law."

XIOMARA CASTRO, PRESIDENT OF HONDURAS

"I urgently call on the presidents of the member countries of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) to condemn the fascism that today attacks democracy in Bolivia and demand full respect for civil power and the constitution. The military forces have once again carried out a criminal coup d'état."