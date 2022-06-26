Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: Unicef

World+Biz

UNB
26 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 12:39 pm

Related News

Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: Unicef

UNB
26 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 12:39 pm
A woman who fled from attacks of armed militants the in Sahel region holds her child as she stands besides her tent at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kaya, Burkina Faso November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman who fled from attacks of armed militants the in Sahel region holds her child as she stands besides her tent at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kaya, Burkina Faso November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Every single minute, the global hunger crisis is pushing one child into life-threatening, severe malnutrition, according to the UN Children's Fund Unicef.

It called for $1.2 billion to meet the urgent needs of eight million children at risk of death from severe wasting, mainly in African nations, such as Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and also Afghanistan and Haiti.

The UN agency Thursday said the number of desperately hungry children suffering from severe wasting continued to grow.

Between January and June, that number increased by well over 250,000, from 7.67 million to 7.93 million children. This comes as the price of ready-to-use food to treat severe wasting soared by 16% in recent weeks, owing to a sharp rise in the cost of raw ingredients.

Unicef said the price spike left up to 600,000 more children without access to life-saving treatment and at risk of death.

"We are now seeing the tinderbox of conditions for extreme levels of child wasting begin to catch fire," Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

"Food aid is critical, but we cannot save starving children with bags of wheat. We need to reach these children now with therapeutic treatment before it is too late."

Soaring food prices driven by the war in Ukraine, persistent drought due to climate change in some countries, at times combined with conflict, and the ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, are driving up food and nutrition insecurity worldwide, resulting in catastrophic levels of severe malnutrition in children under five.

Within the 15 countries highlighted as most at risk by Unicef, the agency estimates that at least 40 million children are severely nutrition insecure, meaning they are not receiving the bare minimum diverse diet they need to grow and develop in early childhood.

Also, 21 million children are severely food insecure, meaning they lack access to enough food to meet minimum food needs, leaving them at high risk of severe wasting.

Global hunger crisis / Unicef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

2h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

16h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

16h | Videos
Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

16h | Videos
Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj