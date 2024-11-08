Global food prices reach 18-month high: FAO

08 November, 2024, 10:05 pm
08 November, 2024

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices of a basket of food commodities, reached 127.4 points last month, a two-percent increase from September

Global food prices rose in October to their highest level in 18 months, with a sharp increase in the cost of vegetable oil, the Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices of a basket of food commodities, reached 127.4 points last month, a two-percent increase from September.

It was the highest since April 2023 but still 20.5% lower than the peak reached in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine.

Vegetable oil prices increased by 7.3% in October, reaching a two-year high due to lower production.

Sugar prices rose 2.6%, dairy was up 2.5% and cereals gained 0.8%.

Meat was the only commodity to fall, down 0.3% from the previous month.

The FAO is an agency of the United Nations.

