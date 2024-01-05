Global food prices post biggest annual drop since 2015

World+Biz

Bloomberg
05 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:22 pm

Related News

Global food prices post biggest annual drop since 2015

Bloomberg
05 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:22 pm
Bangladesh third largest food importer globally, China first, the Phillipines second: FAO. Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh third largest food importer globally, China first, the Phillipines second: FAO. Representational image. Photo: Collected

Global food prices posted the biggest annual drop since 2015, amid signs that lower wholesale food prices are starting to feed through to supermarket shelves.

An index of food-commodity prices created by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization fell about 10% in 2023, according to data released on Friday.

While the index tracks raw commodity costs rather than retail prices, the steep drop could indicate potential relief on the way for consumers, as food prices ease from a 2022 peak that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and contributed to a cost-of-living crisis in countries across the world.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Corn and wheat futures prices saw their biggest annual declines in a decade last year, as supply concerns faded. Futures prices for hogs and palm oil also posted big declines.

While the UN's index is now at the lowest level since February 2021, lower wholesale costs have been taking some time to percolate down to supermarkets and consumers. However, there are signs that food inflation is cooling. The indicator fell sharply in the UK last month to to the lowest since June 2022, while food, fuel and alcohol price rises have also slowed in New Zealand. In Pakistan, bigger production is likely to help slow food price rises.

The FAO grain index fell more than 16% compared to this time last year, despite increasing slightly last month due to weather-related disruption in shipments from key exporters. In December, falls in the price indices for sugar, vegetable oils and meat "more than offset increases in dairy products and cereal" according to the organization.

For December, the index of food-commodity prices was 1.5% lower from a month ago.

Top News

Food price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

8h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

12h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

23h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1d | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos
'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

2h | Videos