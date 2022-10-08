Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling

Global Economy

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 01:43 pm
A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko//File Photo
A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko//File Photo

Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost its connection to external power supply early on Saturday as a result of shelling, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said, blaming Russia.

Energoatom said the plant was now getting power to cover its own needs from its backup diesel generators.

"The diesel generators started automatically. The available supplies of diesel fuel for their operation in this mode will be enough for 10 days," the company wrote on Telegram.

World+Biz / Europe

Nuclear Plant / Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

22m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

52m | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

42m | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

42m | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

4h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

18h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO