Yen hits lowest level against dollar in five years

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
11 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

Yen hits lowest level against dollar in five years

BSS/AFP
11 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 09:37 am
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

The yen fell to its lowest level against the dollar in five years on Friday as analysts said the Japanese currency's value was further weakened by rising US treasury yields.

One dollar bought 116.29 yen at around 0130 GMT, the lowest rate since January 2017.

The yen, often considered a safe-haven currency, has been on a downward trend since last year as traders have taken a more optimistic stance on the global economy after the shock of virus lockdowns.

"Since we had the hawkish Fed pivot which started in June last year, effectively US treasury yields have been on a rising trend, obviously with a lot of volatility. That has pulled the yen weaker," Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank, told AFP.

The yen had already lost 10 percent of its value against the dollar in 2021, following four years of slow growth.

10-year US treasury yields rose to two percent overnight, Attrill said Friday, noting that the Bank of Japan's policy pins equivalent Japanese bond yields at zero.

Big rises in oil prices linked to Russia's invasion of its neighbour Ukraine have also been a negative factor overall for the yen, despite a recent easing of the energy price gains.

"Given the amount of geopolitical stress and negative risk sentiment, you would have thought that the yen would actually be stronger, and displaying more of its safe-haven characteristics. So it's a little bit of a head- scratcher that that's not been the case," Attrill said.

But "the sharp rise in commodity prices, and energy prices in particular, is a big negative in terms of economic shock, in terms of trade shock, for Japan, being such a large energy importer," he explained.

yen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

21h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

20m | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

15h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

15h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh