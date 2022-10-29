Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision

Global Economy

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 01:07 pm
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend among other major central banks and stuck with ultra-low interest rates, while the greenback firmed after US data showed inflation was still running hot.

The greenback was under pressure this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's 1-2 Nov policy setting meeting. The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth-straight time before "pivoting" to a slower pace of rate hikes, which the market has begun pricing in. FEDWATCH

"The bottom line is that if the Fed does not pivot toward a more forward-looking stance, the result will be a more restrictive monetary policy than otherwise required," said Admir Kolaj, an economist at TD Securities.

The dollar index .DXY was on track for a weekly decline of around 1%.

Speculation over the timing of a Fed pivot has weakened the dollar, yet the greenback still gained on the yen after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan was nowhere near raising rates, with inflation in the country likely to fall short of its 2% target for years to come.

The yen JPY=EBS fell as much as 1.07% in aftermath of the BOJ's decision. At 3:00 pm EDT (1900 GMT) , the Japanese currency was down 0.83% at 147.5. For the week, the yen was down around 0.17%.

Kuroda dismissed the view the BOJ's yield cap was to blame for recent sharp declines in the yen, reinforcing views that the central bank will not use rate hikes to prop up the currency.

"The BoJ still carries the baton as the most accommodative G7 central bank," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. "That leaves USDJPY very much at the mercy of broad dollar trends that, in turn, reflect moves in US fixed income."

Sterling GBP=D3 rose against the dollar, adding to gains earlier in the week following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain's third prime minister in two months. The pound was up 0.39% at $1.1609, on track for a weekly rise of around 2.65%.

The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.1% to $0.9955, adding to Thursday's more than 1% drop after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points, as expected, but took a more dovish tone on its rate outlook. For the week, euro was up around 0.93%.

The common currency was somewhat supported by German data, which showed that Europe's biggest economy unexpectedly avoided a recession in the third quarter, while inflation, driven by a painful energy standoff with Russia, surprised to the upside.

US data on Thursday showed that consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Fed on track to hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week.

"The data that came in this week gave Fed Chairman Jerome Powell a lot of credit because he has been adamant about the economy being strong enough to withstand the hikes," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"A strong economy leads to faith in the economy but inflation must be battled with high rates, which only make the dollar stronger," he said.

The more dovish ECB and the Bank of Canada's smaller-than-expected interest rate hike this week helped drive expectations of a Fed pivot.

Top News / World+Biz

BOJ / yen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

37m | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

6h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

17h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

17h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

19h | Videos
Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question