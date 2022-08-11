Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding

Global Economy

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference in the Cash Room at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, U.S. July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference in the Cash Room at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, U.S. July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act became law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year.

The legislation, which passed the Senate over the weekend with no Republican support, increases the IRS budget by about $80 billion over 10 years.

Democrats say beefing up IRS enforcement will increase tax collection and help pay for the $430 billion bill, which tackles climate change and lowers prescription drug costs for seniors, among other provisions.

Republicans have criticized the additional funding for IRS tax enforcement, saying the agency will not just focus on wealthier taxpayers but also go after middle-class families.

Yellen told IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in a letter released by the Treasury Department that any new IRS personnel "shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels."

The IRS is a bureau of the Treasury Department.

Yellen said, "contrary to the misinformation from opponents of this legislation, small business or households earning $400,000 per year or less will not see an increase in the chances that they are audited."

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on Friday. President Joe Biden has said he would sign it into law.

World+Biz / USA

Janet Yellen / US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen / Internal Revenue Service / US economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

3h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Removal of Treasury chiefs: Panic or justified?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

4h | Videos
Can sleep help you become successful?

Can sleep help you become successful?

4h | Videos
Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

5h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system