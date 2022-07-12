Yellen sees US economy as very strong despite inflation

Global Economy

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 09:41 am

Yellen sees US economy as very strong despite inflation

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 09:41 am
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on President Biden&#039;s proposed 2023 U.S. budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed 2023 U.S. budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will emphasize the strength of the US economy despite high inflation and a 1.6% annualized drop in first quarter gross domestic product when she meets with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday, a senior Treasury official told reporters.

Yellen will describe steps Washington is taking to address inflation, while sharing her view that the US economy remains very strong, given the robustness of the US labour force and close-to-record unemployment rates, the official said.

She will note the challenges facing the global economy, with the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global commodity prices expected to hit some developing countries and emerging markets as well as Europe's economy, especially hard, the official added.

