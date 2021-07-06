Yellen to press G20 for minimum tax rate above 15%, US Treasury officials say

Global Economy

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 09:55 pm

Related News

Yellen to press G20 for minimum tax rate above 15%, US Treasury officials say

Yellen is also working with the US Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee to include provisions in budget reconciliation legislation to implement the international tax agreements, including a reallocation of taxing rights for large multinational corporations, the officials told a news briefing

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 09:55 pm
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, US, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, US, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will press G20 counterparts this week for a global minimum tax rate above the 15% floor agreed by 130 countries last week, but a decision is not expected until future phases of OECD negotiations, US Treasury officials said on Tuesday.

Yellen is also working with the US Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee to include provisions in budget reconciliation legislation to implement the international tax agreements, including a reallocation of taxing rights for large multinational corporations, the officials told a news briefing.

World+Biz

Janet Yellen / Tax Rate / G20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

4h | Videos
TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

7h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time