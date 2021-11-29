WTO postponement a 'significant blow' to possible Covid vaccine, fishing deals

Global Economy

Reuters
29 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 08:55 pm

Related News

WTO postponement a 'significant blow' to possible Covid vaccine, fishing deals

Expectations of breakthroughs were already muted ahead of the gathering, which was postponed late on Friday after new Swiss travel restrictions

Reuters
29 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva Photo: Reuters
World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva Photo: Reuters

The postponement of the World Trade Organization's ministerial conference this week all but guarantees months of deadlock on fishing subsidies and a bid to spread Covid-19 vaccines more widely.

Expectations of breakthroughs were already muted ahead of the gathering, which was postponed late on Friday after new Swiss travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant meant many planned face-to-face meetings could not happen.

No new date has been set.

Dmitry Grozoubinski, executive director of the Geneva Trade Platform think tank, said ministerial meetings were key to any agreements because they put together political decision-makers and created deadlines.

"It's a significant blow. The gaps on issues such as fisheries and IP parts of Covid-19 are political gaps. It's not a fatal blow though as they do plan to reconvene," he said.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said negotiations should not stop and that delegations in Geneva should seek to close as many gaps as possible.

"This new variant reminds us once again of the urgency of the work we are charged with," she said.

Delegations indeed did set to work on Monday to debate a proposal by India and South Africa to waive intellectual property (IP) rights for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments and an EU counter-proposal to use flexibilities in existing WTO rules.

Medecins Sans Frontieres said that the world could not waste more time, with millions of lives at stake.

"We call on countries opposing and diluting this waiver to today halt the stalling tactics and take urgent measures to adopt a comprehensive waiver," it said.

The Omicron discovery supports one of the arguments of waiver proponents that failing to supply vaccines to the globe increases the risk of potentially dangerous new variants of the coronavirus emerging.

US President Joe Biden reiterated his belief in a waiver of IP protections for vaccines, saying the news of the new variant raised the importance of moving quickly.

Top News / World+Biz

WTO / fishing deals / World Trade Organization / World Trade Organization (WTO) / omicron / Omicron Covid variant / Covid-19 Omicron Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says