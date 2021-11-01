World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains

US President Joe Biden and 16 other world leaders on Sunday discussed action to make supply chains more resilient in the face of any future health crises, as well as climate change and even planned attacks.

Supply chain problems have emerged as the global economy has pulled out of a pandemic-induced recession and threaten to slow recovery. They have already stoked inflation.

"We have to take action now, together with our partners in the private sector, to reduce the backlogs that we're facing. And then, we have to prevent this from happening again in the future," Biden told world leaders at a meeting to address supply chain bottlenecks on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome.

"Now that we have seen how vulnerable these lines of global commerce can be, we cannot go back to business as usual. This pandemic won't be the last global health crisis we face. We also need to increase our resilience in the face of climate change, natural disasters, and even planned attacks," he said.