World food index slips in Oct despite higher cereal prices

Global Economy

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 03:24 pm

Related News

World food index slips in Oct despite higher cereal prices

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 03:24 pm
A farmer drives his tractor to prepare his field to sow wheat in Havrincourt, France, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
A farmer drives his tractor to prepare his field to sow wheat in Havrincourt, France, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

The United Nations food agency's world price index edged slightly lower in October, the seventh consecutive monthly fall and some 14.9% down from its all-time high recorded in March.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday that its price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 135.9 points last month versus a revised 136.0 for September.

The September figure was previously put at 136.3.

The index has fallen from a record of 159.7 in March, but remained 2.0% higher than a year earlier.

While prices dipped overall, the cereal index rose 3.0%, with wheat up 3.2%, mostly reflecting uncertainties related to exports from Ukraine and also a downward revision for US supplies. International rice prices increased 1.0%.

By contrast, FAO's vegetable oil index fell 1.6% in October and was down nearly 20% on its year-earlier level. Rising international quotations for sunflower seed oil were more than offset by lower world prices of palm, soy and rapeseed oils.

Dairy prices fell 1.7%, meat was down 1.4% and sugar eased 0.6%.

In separate cereal supply and demand estimates, FAO lowered its forecast for global cereal production in 2022 to 2.764 billion tonnes from a previous 2.768 billion tonnes.

That is 1.8% below the estimated output for 2021.

"The month-on-month downward revision almost entirely concerns the wheat crop in the United States, reflecting downgrades to yields and harvested area," FAO said.

World cereal use in 2022/23 is expected to surpass production at 2.778 billion tonnes, leading to a projected 2.0% fall in global stocks compared with 2021/22 to 841 million tonnes.

That would represent a stocks-to-use ratio of 29.4%, down from 30.9% in 2021/22 but still relatively high historically, FAO said. World trade in cereals in 2022/23 was predicted to register a 2.2% contraction to 469 million tonnes.

Top News

United Nations / Cereal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

4h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

2h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

7h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

4h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

7h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested