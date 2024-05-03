World economy looks to dodge stagflation rut as outlook perks up

Global Economy

Bloomberg
03 May, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 11:46 am

Related News

World economy looks to dodge stagflation rut as outlook perks up

Inflation will be softer than the OECD forecast three months ago, with the exception of the US, where it now expects prices to rise 2.5% this year instead of 2.2%

Bloomberg
03 May, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 11:46 am
Buildings of residential compounds are seen in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in China on 9 October 2020. File Photo: Reuters/Aly Song
Buildings of residential compounds are seen in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in China on 9 October 2020. File Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

The world's economic outlook is perking up as growth proves more resilient and inflation is set to cool faster than previously expected in many countries, the OECD said.

While conflicts in the Middle East or more persistent price increases could still knock the economy from its more stable footing, the Paris-based organization said risks are becoming "better balanced."

The OECD raised the 2024 global growth forecast to 3.1% — from 2.9% in February — with notable improvements in its expectations for the US, China and India. The expansion should continue at 3.2% next year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The brighter outlook indicates the world economy looks to avoid entering a stagflationary rut — a period of sluggish growth and rising unemployment mixed with elevated inflation — even if the pace of expansion won't return soon to the 3.4% average in the years before the pandemic and energy crisis.

Inflation will be softer than the OECD forecast three months ago, with the exception of the US, where it now expects prices to rise 2.5% this year instead of 2.2%. Still, it said US policy makers should be able to reduce interest rates in the second half of the year.

On Wednesday in Washington, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept hopes alive for a rate cut in 2024 while acknowledging that a burst of inflation has reduced policymakers' confidence that price pressures are ebbing.

The OECD's assessment corroborates the slightly more positive views of other international institutions, including the International Monetary Fund which also lifted its forecasts last month.

"Cautious optimism has begun to take hold in the global economy, despite modest growth and the persistent shadow of geopolitical risks," OECD Chief Economist Clare Lombardelli said. "Inflation is easing faster than expected, labour markets remain strong with unemployment at or near record lows."

In the recovery, the OECD said divergence between strong growth in the US and a more sluggish Europe will persist in the near term, creating a "mixed macroeconomic landscape." That will translate into differing paces of interest rate cuts, with the European Central Bank set to begin easing before the Fed.

Still, the OECD said monetary authorities should be cautious because conflicts could push up energy prices and inflation, and the softening of cost pressures may also be slower than expected in services.

"Monetary policy needs to remain prudent to ensure that underlying inflationary pressures are durably contained," the OECD said.

For governments, it said the improving economic backdrop provides the opportunity to tackle bloated debt burdens that risk swelling further as higher borrowing costs feed through. It also cautioned countries will face growing spending demands from aging populations, climate change and needs to bolster defence.

"In the medium and longer term, the fiscal position is worrying," Lombardelli said. "A robust medium-term approach to containing spending, building revenues, and focusing policy efforts on growth-enhancing structural reforms are all needed."

 

World+Biz

Stagflation / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

3h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

15h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

42m | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

13h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

15h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

16h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

17h | Videos